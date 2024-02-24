MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $508.38 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $508.38 million and $32.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $96.82 or 0.00188002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 91.44681797 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $36,931,271.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

