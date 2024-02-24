MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.15 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $545.81 million and $41.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $103.95 or 0.00200889 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001538 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.73 or 1.00002480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 91.44681797 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $36,931,271.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.