MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.34

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 126534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

