Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.05

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 598054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

