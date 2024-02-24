Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.80 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $370.11 million and $8.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00071081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001583 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,107,293,878 coins and its circulating supply is 836,801,157 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.