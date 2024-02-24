Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.58

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 136402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

