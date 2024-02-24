MX Oil (LON:MXO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares traded.
MX Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.32.
About MX Oil
MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MX Oil
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for MX Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MX Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.