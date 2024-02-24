MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.60

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.60 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 170,147 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

