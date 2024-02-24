Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.74

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 239246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Natera Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $111,828.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $111,828.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after purchasing an additional 170,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

