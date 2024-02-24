National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.18

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.18 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 17112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.



National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

