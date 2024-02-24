NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00007308 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and $343.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00071156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,289,025 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,042,289,025 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.52302464 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $276,497,073.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

