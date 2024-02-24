Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.80

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 15396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Nemus Bioscience Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

About Nemus Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemus Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemus Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.