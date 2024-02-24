NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.57. 619,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,003,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

