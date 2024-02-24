Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $515.43 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $515.43 million and $81.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,556.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.74 or 0.00519312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00136603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00239816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00146785 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00026606 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,295,916,802 coins and its circulating supply is 43,603,438,167 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

