Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $517.55 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $517.55 million and approximately $96.17 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,550.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.15 or 0.00518229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00135480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00239413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00145302 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00027333 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,296,212,038 coins and its circulating supply is 43,604,963,910 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.