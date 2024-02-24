Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 1,857,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after buying an additional 668,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.