NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,715. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

