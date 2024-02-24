Northern Power Systems Corp. (NPS.TO) (TSE:NPS) Trading 35,650% Higher

Northern Power Systems Corp. (NPS.TO) (TSE:NPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 35,650% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.30. Approximately 10,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Northern Power Systems Corp. (NPS.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$334.20 million and a PE ratio of -129.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.

Northern Power Systems Corp. (NPS.TO) Company Profile

Northern Power Systems Corp. designs, manufactures, and services wind turbine platforms for the distributed wind market worldwide. The company provides 100 kW and 60 kW turbines under the NPS 100 and NPS 60 names. It also offers power converters for battery energy storage applications under the FlexPhase brand; and technical support for its SmartView supervisory control and data acquisition system.

