Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,701. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

