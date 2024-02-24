Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.19

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.19 and traded as low as $25.60. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 8,109 shares.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 783.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 436,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 102.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 244.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

