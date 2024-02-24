Oasis Network Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $818.63 million and $29.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.98 or 0.05805234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12049675 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $40,134,257.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

