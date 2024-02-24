Oasys (OAS) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Oasys has a total market cap of $254.97 million and $2.58 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasys has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.13139199 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,765,454.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

