OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

OGE stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

