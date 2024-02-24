OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-$2.18 EPS.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OGE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,083,000 after acquiring an additional 209,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.