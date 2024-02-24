ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

NYSE:OGS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

