Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.73. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,246 shares trading hands.

Orbia Advance Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

