Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $76.30 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Orbler has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $76.30 million and $290,176.43 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

