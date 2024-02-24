Orchid (OXT) Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $121.07 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001488 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,560.23 or 0.99971234 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00187612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009435 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 833.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

