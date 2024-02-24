Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $64.30 on Major Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $64.30 or 0.00124595 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $226.69 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 58.44090592 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $206,260,372.00 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

