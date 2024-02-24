Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 220163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

