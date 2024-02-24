Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTTW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.37. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

