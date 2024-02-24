Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,469,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 666,316 shares.The stock last traded at $77.98 and had previously closed at $75.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Parsons Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Parsons by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

