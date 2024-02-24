Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $214.77 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

