PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.20. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 14,145 shares changing hands.

PCM Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

