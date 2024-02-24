PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.20. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 14,145 shares changing hands.
PCM Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
