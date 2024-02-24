Persistence (XPRT) Market Capitalization Hits $75.42 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $498,285.60 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

