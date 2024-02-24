PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 33,233 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $120.53. 119,620 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

