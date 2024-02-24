PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 46,412 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 416.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 420,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,956. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

