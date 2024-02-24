PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 6,148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 395.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

