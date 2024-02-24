PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 115,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,195. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

