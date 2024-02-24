PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 471 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 8.49% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 56,333.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $784,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $743,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

FLSW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

