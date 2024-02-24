PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.

Shares of EXI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $133.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

