PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after buying an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,801,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,947,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

