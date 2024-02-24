PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $37.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.2% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VFH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,259. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $97.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.