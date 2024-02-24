PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 874.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 13.6% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $432,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 1,211,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

