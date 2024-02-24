PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 8,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

