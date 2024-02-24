PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,853,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,591,000 after buying an additional 748,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 283,989 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 357,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,456,000 after buying an additional 284,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,084,000 after buying an additional 276,999 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 36,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

