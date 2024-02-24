PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 470,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,173. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

