Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Photronics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

