Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,919 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. 635,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,720. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

