Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 30,000 Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,832 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of LYRA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 1,706,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,145. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

